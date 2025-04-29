"AITA if I tell my ex I will tell my BIL about my sister’s affair if she continues to see my daughters behind my back?"

My(39F) and my ex(41M) have two daughters (7/9F). After a not-so-friendly divorce we are trying to co-parent in the healthiest way possible. During the divorce his ego was hurt.

He was financially abusive and started feeding lies to my sister Esmer (44F) and her husband about me. That I use drugs, that I had affairs, that I wanted all assets. It was all a lie. But I had to show the court I wasn’t a drug user with all kind of testing. It was embarrassing and honestly, very pricey to prove I was a healthy parent. But I did.

When things calmed down, Esmer admitted to me many things, she bugged my house, she followed me around, etc and it was bc she wanted custody of my daughters. She was convinced I was the devil and our daughters would be better off with her.