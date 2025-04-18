'AITA to tell my boyfriend's grandma to stop asking me for money and demanding help?'

"WIBTA to tell my (27F) boyfriend (29M) grandma to stop demanding/asking me for money?"

I’ll change a few things up in case this story gets around but the basic gist is, my boyfriend grandmother keeps asking me for (which has now escalated into demanding) money. We will call the grandma Carol and my boyfriend Alex.

Carol called a bunch of folks up in their family one day and said she was doing a fundraiser for the church. The way you determine your donation amount is by doubling your shoe size. So everyone’s donation was a bit different collectively but that was the formula so to speak. Shortly after we first met, he told me that his grandma and his mom tend to ask for money a lot.