'AITA for telling my dad he made his own mess and I'm not helping him with it?'

Then she gave up. Dad pined for mom for years and tried to win her back. It pi%%ed Staci off. Staci was already pi##ed because her mom told her dad chose mom over them and me and mom over them. So she had a chip on her shoulder with me and my mom. When she was waaaay too young to be saying crap she was calling my mom degrading insults.

My dad would get so mad when Staci talked to mom that way and dad would tell mom he was sorry, he'd make it work, please, he only ever loved her, etc. This was going on when I was old enough to remember witnessing this pathetic mess.