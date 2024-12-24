'AITA for telling my daughter she's free to live with her father if she thinks I'm in the wrong?'

I have tried to work through this with her, we have done family and individual therapy. I have tried to explain my side in age appropriate ways. it has only gotten worse. She has even told me that as a parent I should put up with abuse for the sake of the kids cause in her head he was a good father.

I have gotten to the point where I am sick of being the reason because I choose not to be with someone that cheated on me. I don't want her to go, but I do need her to see that her father is not who she thinks she is. I get she is in pain, I just want her to see i am not the one preventing her from seeing her father that is all on him despite what he may tell her.