'WIBTA if I tell my ex’s current girlfriend that he cheated on me with her?'

I never confronted him directly, but shortly after that incident, he told me he “needed space” and broke up with me. He denied there was anyone else and blamed the distance. I didn’t push it—I was hurt and just tried to move on.

Fast forward three months, and now I’m seeing stories of him and the same girl vacationing together. It seems like they’re a full-on couple. I’m fairly certain she doesn’t know I existed or that he was in a relationship with me when they started seeing each other.

Now I’m torn. A part of me wants to reach out to her—not to be petty or sabotage their relationship—but because I think she deserves to know the truth. I think anyone in her position would deserve to know.