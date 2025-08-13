'AITA for telling my brother that he can't bring my HS bully to my wedding?'

Just a week before this conversation, I had been talking to some of my friends who still live in our hometown. One of them, who I will call Chelsea, is 29. Chelsea told me a story about how Carrie had tried to get Chelsea’s boyfriend to cheat on her with Carrie. I told my brother about what Chelsea had said, and that this happened only three weeks before our conversation.

My brother then said he would not be coming to my wedding if he could not bring Carrie with him. I told him I was sorry, but I would not have my high school bully at my wedding. I said it was his choice not to come, but we would still hold a spot for him at the ceremony and reception if he decided at the last minute to attend. I also told him he was welcome to bring anyone else, but Carrie was the one person I refused to have there.