'AITA if I tell my dad I don't want to spend Christmas with his family?' UPDATED 2X

Hi! I'm 16F and my parents have been divorced since I was 8. I was the accident when they were both 18 and they got married to try and make it work. I knew even when I was a kid that they shouldn't be together so when they divorced, I wasn't surprised and was kind of relieved. They got split custody but they're only decent with each other when it comes to stuff I'm involved in.
Dad got remarried when I was 9 and had two girls since then and his wife is pregnant with the third, maybe 6 months? I don't keep track. Mom married when I was 10 and had one boy. I'm going to type how I explained it to my therapist when she asked me to define my family so you can understand my POV.
My family is technically my mom, dad, stepmom and pop (step-dad) and my half-siblings. To me though, my safe place where I can drop all the technicalities is my pop and mom's house with my brother. There's no expectations there other than to be myself. In dad's house it's different because I'm expected to be the older sibling/role model/third adult.
Don't get me wrong, I'm not abused or anything like that but they often forget that I'm not 30. I'm still 16 and I mess up and I'm still learning. On Halloween I was staying with my mom and I had a matching costume with my brother. He wanted to be batman and I was poison ivy. I was supposed to take him trick or treating in the neighborhood then get him back home and go to a party with my friends.
My step-mom was supposed to be going trick or treating with my half-sisters but called my mom and asked her if they can tag along with my brother and I instead because she's feeling tired and dad wasn't home. I didn't want to ruin it for them so I agreed but that meant I had to shorten the time and houses a bit.
We were originally going for 2 hours but I'm not comfortable being responsible for 3 kids alone and outside so I made it an hour. Other moms were going to be on the street, sure, and I know a lot of them but they're not responsible for us. The kids got less candy then they would have and I felt guilty but what can I do?
I got them back home to my mom's and left for my party. After the girls got back to their house, my step-mom called my mom again and asked why there wasn't as much candy? My mom explained and she made a comment about teens (me) being so self-involved these days and that the girls didn't have fun because I excluded them from the costumes and shortened the time.
Btw, the girls hate anything superhero/villain and they wanted to be fairies which they were. Mom defended me and told her that she should be thankful I agreed at all. They got into a little bit of a spat and I only know about it because my step-mom complained to me when I was over at their house. I had been distancing myself even before that and spending most of time at my mom's house.
When I was younger, they used to stick religiously with the custody split but now that I'm older, they started letting me come and go more freely but still with limits (I can't skip a week where I don't see dad and his family for example and I have to sleep there at least one night) I've been toeing the line as much as I can and dad was not happy about it.
He had a talk with me about how my half-sisters miss me when I'm gone, how my step-mom enjoys having me around.
I know I sound like a spoiled teen whining about her parents who both want me to be part of their new families but I can't help it, it's how I feel. This year, I'm having Thanksgiving with my mom and Christmas eve with my dad and Christmas day is split between the two houses. We switch it out every year. But I guess this year I see the difference between the houses?
Last year I was expected to help my step-mom make the dishes and I don't mind pulling my weight but she got upset when I accidentally added too much salt to the mash potatoes (I have 0 kitchen skills) and this year my pop just laughed when I accidentally catapulted some of his cranberry sauce onto the ceiling, and we nearly fell over laughing while trying to mop it off the ceiling with me on his shoulders.
It's just the small things, I guess. It's not like something major happened and I know that but I can't help but feel that I don't want to spend Christmas Eve there. I'm going to be expected to help make the dishes again and I don't want to ruin anything or have something taste different than they like them. AITA?
Medical-Potato5920 wrote:
NTA. Talk to your dad about how you feel. Tell him you prefer your mum's house because you get to be a teen. That when you make a mistake, you don't get savaged. Explain that you feel like a third parent when you stay with him and your stepmother. You are treated like a babysitter and not an older sibling.
They need to manage their expectations and the halfsiblings.' You are not a lazy teen and don't enjoy being disparaged by your stepmother. You will soon be an adult where you will not be obliged to visit your dad's family. Now is the time for him to work on the relationship. It also sounds like he needs to help out more with the kids, to stop stepmother relying on you.
OP responded:
I don't want to risk him insisting on the 50/50 thing again. He was not happy when I started skipping sometimes but my mom had a talk with him and he let it go. What if I talk to him and metaphorically poke the bear? I don't want it to snowball into something I can't come back from or something that will damage our relationship.
Lopsided-Beach-1831 wrote:
I agree with everything you said- it is perfection on every level- but please add that it is a conversation for OP to have an adult back-up present if she discusses it with her father. She should not have to parent herself, so maybe either tell her mother so her mother can advocate for her or her and her mother tell her father.
OP, if you are in the states, you are of an age where you can decide if you want to adhere to the custody schedule. Your mother can contact legal-aid (google legal aid and your county or state) to find free legal help, both for you and your rights at your age, and for your mother if she were to amend the custody agreement to sole physical custody.
Perhaps a conversation between your parents discussing the issues and an opportunity for some corrections to take place in his household before your mother considers amending the custody orders.
What your father and stepmother are doing is called parentification in reference to your younger siblings. It will affect your schooling, grades, social skills, everything the longer it goes on. I am sorry that this is happening. You seem very mature and were able to articulate your issues well, you should be very proud of yourself!
Dave1957a wrote:
NTA, your stepdad sounds amazing, but your step mom is the polar opposite, sounds like she just wants to dump all her responsibilities onto you! You are of an age now where you can start putting your foot down and I think that is needed. Open up to your mum first and explain how step mum treats you, then speak to dad with your mum as backup explaining why you’re not happy. You're of an age where you have rights, stand up for yourself ( with mums help) good luck OP.
OP responded:
My pop is amazing! I don't think my step-mom dumps all her responsibilities on me but I don't know how to explain it? Best way I can is that she doesn't do it on purpose but she uses the extra pair of hands (me) she sees available
My mom and pop are aware of everything because I talk to them nearly as much as I talk to my therapist but they already have a bad relationship with my dad, I always ask them not to make it worse
ArreniaQ wrote:
OP said "He had a talk with me about how my half-sisters miss me when I'm gone, how my step-mom enjoys having me around."
Step mom enjoys having you around because she can say she doesn't feel well and make you responsible for her daughters!
Your custody time with your father is intended to be with him. When you go to your father's house, how much time do you spend with him, one on one? Not cooking for the step-mom or spending time with the half siblings. NTA, stay at your mom's house. Find out if you can get a court appointed advocate and get the custody arrangement changed, you should not be the third parent!
OP responded:
I do spend time with him whenever we can. Sometimes we have dinner alone at my favorite place or we watch a game at home, stuff like that but he works and has a family so that doesn't happen often.
Hi guys, I hope you all had a good Thanksgiving!
I wrote my first post and posted it in a rush and I tried answering comments before I logged off, I'm sorry if I missed someone,I really appreciate all of you and your advice!
Also, I didn't know you're not supposed to post the story to multiple subs, my bsf told me to look up her fav YouTubers' subs after I posted on AITA. She's a big dusty fan and after I fell down the rabbit hole of the YT Page, I'm now one as well so I have her to thank for that lol.
Sorry, I'm rambling, I just still don't know what to write because I haven't really accepted it, I guess. I showed my mom and pop my posts and they read all the different comments and they say Hi and thank you to everyone! Even though they had an idea of how I had been feeling before, it really put it into perspective and they asked my dad to come over alone so we can all talk.
They agreed with a lot of you that I need to sit down and tell him face to face how I'm feeling and why I've been distancing myself so much. I was nervous and tongue-tied at first because it's much different than my therapy sessions but I managed to get through almost everything.
He was poker faced I guess? He really seemed detached in a way and that's not my dad. He told me that he had noticed I haven't been acting like normal, I stopped bringing my friends over to his house to hangout/been sticking a lot to my room when I'm there/leaving and coming back right on my curfew time.
That's all true and I told him why- whenever I brought back a friend (boy or girl) my step-mom would tell me to stick to the living room, no bedroom or basement (game cave sorta) I don't mind that with boys because I get where she's coming from but I know she does that with my girl friends because that way, my half-sisters will hang out with us (I lock my bedroom door/they're scared of the basement).
He kept bringing up stuff he noticed like how I facetime my brother at night when I'm at his place (mom usually calls when I'm packing my school stuff downstairs and I go upstairs to answer) but that I never do that with my half-sisters when I'm at my mom's.
I asked him if he ever tried calling me on their behalf and if I ever declined? He said no. He asked why I always accepted babysitting my brother but often declined babysitting my half-sisters (I do maybe once a month?) and I told him honestly- mom and pop pay me.
They don't pay me for chores and I don't expect anyone to but mom and pop pay me for babysitting because that's what I do for my extra pocket money and because I'm doing a service and they also don't expect me to drop my plans with my friends for free.
It was a lot of stuff like that, we brought up chores at his house, why I don't clean up like I should and help out my stepmom- for example, my room is spotless because I can't sleep if it's dirty but the rest of the house is less so.
I help pick up the toys, do my dishes and the girls'and do my laundry/dry it. If I see something on the floor obviously I pick it up but that's about it, I mostly just clean up after myself. I told him that I do whenever she asks something of me, it's not like I ignore her but she also doesn't like my methods so I stopped being available (aka in my room with my earbuds in).
Mom and pop didn't really interfere because the conversation was almost robotic in a way? I don't know how to describe it but it didn't feel like dad and I was expecting disappointment or maybe hurt or him to at least try to argue with me but he didn't.
When we were done he asked me what I wanted to do and I was tearing up at that point because I didn't know. If we had fought, at least I could've said sorry and we could have worked on it to make it better but we didn't.
He asked me if I wanted to stay at mom's full time? I told him yes. He asked if I wanted to skip Christmas? I also said yes. He just nodded and told me I can do whatever I want and then left. Mom caught up with him outside and talked to him. I was too busy crying with my pop hugging me to go snoop and she wouldn't tell me what was said but she was pissed.
I know it's what I wanted and what I asked for but I can't help but feel hurt and guilty for feeling hurt that my dad didn't even try fighting me. This was Saturday and he hasn't texted me once like he usually would but my mom said that he was checking up on me through her and I can't tell if she's lying for my sake or not. I'm sorry this was so long but thank you guys for reading/listening 💕
SnooWords4839 wrote:
You haven't done anything wrong! At mom and pop's house, it is a home, where you get to be a kid and do normal things. At dad's stepmom expects you to help her with her kids.
She pawns the girls and chores off on you and then gets upset when it isn't to her preferred level. Time for dad to step up and be a better parent. He hasn't done this; he just lets his wife take advantage of you. Please don't feel guilty, for standing up for yourself! BTW, ask mom to teach you some basics for cooking. It will help you in the future! ((HUGS))
OP responded:
Thank you! I'm trying to learn but so far I only managed to make stuck boxed Mac and Cheese that even our family dog refused to sniff and he sniffs everything lol.
hello_reddit1234 wrote:
This is a tough experience. To give you some potential insight from his side, I suspect that he’s feeling you pull away and doesn’t know how to address it. I suspect that your stepmom is in his ear complaining about you and you don’t want to see him. He will be taking this as rejection, particularly hard in front of his ex and her new partner.
None of this is your fault but I can imagine that he’s struggling. It’s to his credit that he hasn’t tried to force you over. That he’s listened to you. After some time, I would reach out and ask if you can spend one on one time with just him. This will allow you to build a better relationship with him.
OP responded:
I tried talking to him the way my therapists talks to me when I'm being a certain way because that always works on me and it softens the blow but it clearly didn't work. I'm thankful he didn't reinforce the 50/50 custody thing but even that feels like a slap. I know it's hypothetical but idk if I want to reach out later on.
DisneyBuckeye responded:
I agree with all of this, especially about getting together with him one on one. Have a dad-daughter dinner and just catch up. He feels like you're rejecting him, when you're actually just trying to get away from the environment in his house.
Superb_Yak7074 wrote:
Has your dad ever bothered to spend any one-on-one time with you during your stays there? If not, ask him why. Visitation is not about allowing an older child into your home to babysit your new kids and serve as maid service.
It is supposed to be about maintaining and developing a stronger relationship with your child. It sounds like your dad has left all your parenting up to the stepmother, so why should you even want to go there?
OP responded:
We don't get to spend much time alone since we all have dinner together when he comes home from work and hang in the living room after but he does take me out sometimes to my fav place for dinner when he has times.
Hi guys!
It's been a while, I was asked to update, I'm sorry, I probably should have earlier, but I haven't had the time between exams, friends and family. I hope you're all doing well!
After the talk that happened at mom and pop's house, I gave dad space and just had pop drop off the gifts I had gotten him and his family. He did send me money on Christmas Day with a 'Merry Christmas' and a small note that it's from him, his wife and the girls since he wasn't sure what I'd like.
I thanked him and then called my half-sisters to thank them and wish them Merry Christmas, but I thought it was kind of sad that my own dad didn't know what I liked after 16 years of knowing me, but my pop knew after much less time. Anyway, I don't mean to pity party lol. We kept contact through random texts for two weeks and then I did what a comment had suggested and invited him out for dinner, just me and him.
It was nice to see him, and we did talk then, not about our issue but in general. We did the dinner a second time that same week (his request) and then the third time he told me that he was bringing my half-sisters with us since his wife wanted a break.
I wasn't thrilled but I had missed them, and it was nice seeing them as well. They came a second time (same week as well) so it's in the span of 2 weeks, I'm sorry if I'm confusing anyone and then the week after, it was a full-on dinner with his family without any warning. It honestly felt like an ambush even though it wasn't.
The dinner was going okay but I could feel myself retreating if that makes sense? It's so mean to blame it on dad's wife but I was fine when it was just us alone or just us and the girls but the moment she became part of it, I just wanted to leave. She and dad tried talking to me about my friends, school, college, etc and I did respond but not really convincingly if I'm honest.
Then she shifted to the baby since she's due soon and then started talking that she and dad want 5 kids so they're going to try for 2 more after that one is born. I kind of froze even though I wasn't that surprised. Dad tried to smooth it and corrected her that they would have 6 if their plan worked out but it was already out.
She tried to laugh it off and say it was pregnancy brain whatever that means but I told her that it's fine. She got a bit defensive and said not to turn it into an issue (I wasn't?) but I guess it's because dad was glaring at her. I then told her that it's okay again. She said it clearly wasn't and not to dismiss her. I told her that it really was because I don't consider her family either, not anymore anyway.
Then she teared up and left the table. Dad just looked tired. I apologized after she came back and had already called my bsf to pick me up. After I got home, I texted dad that I would like our dinners to go back to just him and I and sometimes him and I and my half-sisters, he replied that it's not possible right now. I told him that I'm sorry and now we're back to random texts.
Mysterious-Stock-948 wrote:
I officially strongly dislike your dad's wife. She meant what she said, and I wouldn't be surprised if she did the 'slip up' on purpose to make you feel unwanted and unwelcome in 'her' family.
I'm sorry your dad married a woman like that, OP. I was kind of iffy about her in your previous posts, but this just sealed it. You dad, too. By the time he grows a spine, it'll be too late for you, but hopefully not for those kids they keep popping out.
SalisburyWitch responded:
She never intended it any other way. She wanted OP to know she wasn’t a part of the family in her eyes.
NYCQuilts responded:
Exactly. she was pissed that the Father was spending time with OP and made escalating demands that culminated in this “slip.”
Mccampb wrote:
If it was a genuine slip up, she had no reason to get defensive. She would’ve looked horrified not angry. She’s upset you didn’t want to play this silly game with her and/or that you won the “game” so easily. It sounds like your dad has already caught on to her BS so all you can do is protect your peace if he’s not going to. I’m sorry you’re going through this.
stuckinnowhereville wrote:
His wife is a massive B and OP's dad is a simp. I would concentrate on Pop and write the sperm donor off. Never ever babysit. I’d just fade away from them. That’s what dad seems to want too.