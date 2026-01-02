'AITA if I tell my ex’s fiancée that he cheated on both of us?'

My ex and I were together for almost 10 years. For months, we planned that I would finally move in with him. Two weeks before the move, he broke up with me. I later found out he had been seeing someone else the whole time, which he always denied.

While we were talking about moving in together, he was on dating apps and eventually started a relationship with another woman. I also supported him financially for years and lent him money.

He made me feel like I was the problem for “not wanting to move in,” when in reality I just wanted real commitment. The moment I told him I was moving in two weeks, he ended things. He told me that he wasn’t leaving for anyone. Now, I got to knew the truth when they got engaged.

Part of me thinks she deserves to know the truth. Another part of me feels relieved she took him out of my life, since I now see how much he took advantage of me.

Should I tell her, or let it go and move on?