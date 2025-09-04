'AITA If I tell my fiancé to stop giving his sister money?'

I know that he has the right to do anything he wants with his money, but I am worried about starting a family with someone who has a fully capable grown up constantly asking for money. WIBTA if I told my fiancé to stop giving his sister money?

What do you think? AITA? This is what commenters had to say:

traciw67 said:

Nta. I would never marry someone who did that.

CoDaDeyLove said:

You absolutely should address this, and any other financial information with him before you start planning a wedding. You both need to be in agreement on some basic issues, like where you want to live, what kind of house you can afford, do you want children and the expense that comes with them?