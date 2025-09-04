'AITA If I tell my fiancé to stop giving his sister money?'

My (F33) fiancé (M35) has a sister (F37) let's call her Sarah, to give a bit of context while growing up their family was doing very well financially, his dad having a small business. But everything changed when he was about 21, his dad got cancer and died one year later, the business wasn't doing well, and they went bankrupt soon after.
My boyfriend started working right after college and took the financial responsibility for both his mom and sister. This included paying the rent and living expenses but after he moved away he stated giving them money monthly, around 30% of his salary.
This has been going on for about 12 years already. Sarah never had a real job, and after she got married she became a SAHM having two boys (9 & 7 years), her husband makes enough to support family's living expenses, but not enough for the lifestyle she was used to. She always has to have the latest gadgets, expensive beauty trends, constantly eating out and so on.
The problem is that she lives way beyond her means. She doesn't have a job and doesn't plan to. And my fiancé doesn't help, he keeps sending her money monthly. Sometimes she even asks for more money because she runs out.
We plan to get married next year, we've been living together for 2 year already (dating for 4), and we split most of the expenses as we both earn about the same, but once we get married we plan to have shared accounts. Now I am not sure how to bring this topic to him, I am worried about him constantly giving way to his sister's demands. I am also not comfortable for a substantial part of his pay to go to her.
I understand financial support needed for his elderly mom, I have no issues with that, but I am afraid on how will this affect our future finances and how would be able to save for a house deposit. I am also not comfortable with him supporting her lifestyle.
I know that he has the right to do anything he wants with his money, but I am worried about starting a family with someone who has a fully capable grown up constantly asking for money. WIBTA if I told my fiancé to stop giving his sister money?
traciw67 said:
Nta. I would never marry someone who did that.
CoDaDeyLove said:
You absolutely should address this, and any other financial information with him before you start planning a wedding. You both need to be in agreement on some basic issues, like where you want to live, what kind of house you can afford, do you want children and the expense that comes with them?
You both need to know each other's financial status, debts and obligations. If you ask him to change what he is doing and he refuses, you then need to decide if you want to live with that decision permanently. What if one of you got sick and couldn't work? Would he continue to give his sister money?
Truckerbarr said:
NTA. Tell him that 30% should be going to down payment on a house or into a retirement. Just ask him how it feels to be his sister's sugar daddy while she has a husband.
LanceWayne2024 said:
Step one: Postpone Wedding Indefinitely
mpp798tex said:
Giving that money to his sister would be a deal breaker for me.
kcoinga said:
NTA for asking but don't expect him to stop. He's been doing this long before you came along. When his father died he became the "head of the family". That's been his mentality since his father died. You can discuss it with him but he may see you as being "greedy and uncaring". If this is a deal breaker for you don't marry him. IMO.
And SinglePermission9373 said:
NTA You can ask, but odds are he isn’t going to. You need to decide if you can live with that. I personally couldn’t. I feel like grown people should support themselves. I honestly wonder what kind of man SIL is married to that he’s ok with someone else financing his wife and family even if it is her brother. He needs to step up himself.
Thank you so much everyone for advice, I didn't expect so many replies, I am trying to get through all of them.
Just to clarify some things, not all 30% are going to his sister, it's split across his mother and sister equally. I also didn't know the extent of his financial support from the beginning of the relationship, I knew he is helping his family out, but didn't know the details until later when we moved in.
Personal finances aren't really a secret but also not something we actively talked about. He is a genuinely good person, and I am sure this comes from him wanting to help everyone who is in more need than himself, which can be easily taken advantage.
Like many pointed out money and spending is a sensitive topic on itself, but here it's coupled with family which makes it incredibly difficult for me, I don't want to come as insensitive or careless towards his sister. I know they grew up being very close, and their relationship got even stronger after their dad passed away.
So I felt like I am being AH for wanting him to stop, as it's his finances and choices , but the comments gave me some confidence. Thank you for all the discussion points, I am writing everything down and trying to prepare for the discussion, will update you once we have it.
After reading some of the similar stories in the comments I feel a bit hopeless about this situation. I will try to not setup dates or make arrangements for the wedding until we are both aligned on it.