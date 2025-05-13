'AITA if I tell my friend to stop doing deep internet dives on my past? She said it's a hobby.' UPDATED

Second: There's a trend on tiktok or instagram where a Person A will record Person B and film their reaction to hearing the sentence "I'm so hungry I could eat [name]". For those who might not know the name that they will say tends to be the name of a person that Person B has a strong past with like an ex or an deceased friend or something.

Me and my friend group went over to my best friends house for a girls night to spend time with Amelia since she's been busy with her son. They did tiktok trend, and since I don't really frequent social media nor post myself I mostly watched and chitchatted with my other friends who also weren't super into trends.

We were having fun till Amelia pointed the phone at me and said "Hey [my name], I'm so hungry I could eat [father's name]".

I was beyond shocked. My deadname has no meaning to me but my fathers? Like a knife twisted into me. Hearing his name made me panic.