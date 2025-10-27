'AITA for banning my roommate's BF from my house after what I found in my bathroom?'

I texted Sarah last night and told her we need to talk. I said I'm not comfortable with her boyfriend staying over anymore if he's going to treat my things like they're communal. she called me and got really defensive saying I'm overreacting and it's just soap and lotion. I said it's $40 face cream and also the principle of it

she said her boyfriend probably didn't realize it was mine and thought it was hers. I said he's been over enough to know what's hers and what's mine. she said I'm being petty and controlling and she's allowed to have guests. I told her fine but he needs to bring his own stuff or replace what he uses. she said I'm being ridiculous and hung up on me