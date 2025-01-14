'AITA for telling my roommate's mom I won't be following her rules in my apartment?' UPDATED

Today Emily's parents are coming to visit , and I expect her mom to go over all of the rules that she's set with me. WIBTA if I told her mom that, with all due respect, I am paying my portion of the rent and she doesn't have any control of the things I do in my own apartment?

On one hand, I feel like I'm justified. This woman is trying to impose her own religious beliefs onto me in an apartment that I pay half of the bills for. The idea of just rolling over and telling her that I'll obey her demands when just doing my own thing behind her back doesn't sit right with me.