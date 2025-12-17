'My BF wants me to tell my sister-in-law that my brother cheated. Am I overreacting?'

LunchboxLudwig87

Well said. This is typical victim blaming to avoid responsibility. "She should have known" logic is terrifying for the boyfriend and understandably so. Unfortunately, these people are looking for innocence through omission. The real question is simple:

"If my boyfriend were cheating on me, would I want someone to tell me?" Sadly, the response to this question is rarely answered honestly because doing so would reveal hypocrisy.

BlindUmpBob

You are overreacting. You won't be breaking up the family, your sleazy brother took care of that. Put yourself in her shoes- you find out everyone but you knew he was a cheating hose bag and no one told her.