'AITA if I tell on the guy who tried to cheat?'

Long story, but this guy went out of his way to get close to me for 6 weeks. We spoke all day every day but something felt off & I asked if he had a partner. He said he did. Our dynamic changed for a couple of weeks, he said he was going through something, we got close again. He alluded to the relationship not being existent. Should I have asked?
Yes, but I didn’t want to intrude - he’d always steer away from the topic. Red flag? Yes, but I’ve always picked great guys so I refused to believe this was problematic. I just decided to not get physical until I knew for sure, but I didn’t want to be the one asking.
We go out with friends one day, pres at mine but he “left his stuff” so ends up coming over. Whilst nothing explicitly “cheating” happened, he was inappropriate (touchy, eye contact, hugs, suggesting hanging out in the bedroom). I wasn’t an angel in this, but was insistent on sticking to my boundary. He kept commenting on how I looked off/asked why I seemed guilty & urging me not to feel bad.
He got to a point where he kept saying “should I stay over? Oh but I can’t, I have a dog in the backyard I need to let in…oh should I stay? But I have a dog, you know I can’t I have a dog”. I shrugged & said he could nap at mine if he wanted to or leave if he wanted to. I gave him an ex’s hoodie & went to bed.
He stayed over, same bed, no intimacy, we got closer after this incident, then he ghosted me weeks later & the deleted IG photos with the partner came back up - turns out they’ve been together 5+ years.
They live in my neighbourhood. I’m pretty lowkey/stay out of drama, usually I tell my friends about incidents years later and get told off for not being into gossip enough to share. So I want to leave this be. But I also hate him atm.
AITA if I run into them and say “hey you still have my hoodie btw! I’ve been looking all over for it”. Or “oh is THIS your dog (feels mean to the girl so I don’t love it)” or “hey what was that wine you brought over the other night?”
GreenCantaloupe860 wrote:
YTA. My guess is she knows the type of man she has but I would still find a way to tell her. Maybe this is final straw for her and she will move on.
cool-falcon5093 wrote:
When cheaters are involved YTA for invoking petty measures. I find the “I’m no angel” portions of your story extremely annoying. It should not be your job to police a grown adult man’s fidelity. You’ve gone above and beyond to do no harm. He is the one doing wrong, don’t forget that. And it’s not just to her, he wasted your time too, lied to you.
OP responded:
Ah fair but I could have had better boundaries, I didn’t physically or verbally show interest but I’m sure my vibe/body language was reciprocating! But you’re right, he’s heaps more guilty in this situation than I am. Not sure who I’m trying to protect but I feel bad knowing I might ruin their relationship with my words.
bulbasaurranch responded:
You’re both crappy people.
Nobody checks to see how crappy they are, it’s not a competition. You both fall in the same category.
character_rush474 wrote:
Tell them. If there's cheating happening, it's always best to tell them. You don't know how many other girls he's tried it with, and I'm sure you'd want to know if the roles were reversed.
OP responded:
Okay this adds some perspectives, if roles were reversed I would want to know. Just unsure because it wasn’t explicit cheating.
no-room-7241 wrote:
If they have kids, say nothing. If they don’t have kids, tell her. Don’t risk breaking up a marriage where there are kids unless the kids are in danger.