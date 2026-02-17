'AITA if I tell on the guy who tried to cheat?'

"AITA if I (32F) tell on the guy (30M) who tried to cheat?"

Long story, but this guy went out of his way to get close to me for 6 weeks. We spoke all day every day but something felt off & I asked if he had a partner. He said he did. Our dynamic changed for a couple of weeks, he said he was going through something, we got close again. He alluded to the relationship not being existent. Should I have asked?

Yes, but I didn’t want to intrude - he’d always steer away from the topic. Red flag? Yes, but I’ve always picked great guys so I refused to believe this was problematic. I just decided to not get physical until I knew for sure, but I didn’t want to be the one asking.