Man asks if he'd be wrong to tell SIL about strippers at her fiancé's bachelor party.

When Reddit user u/Error_Loading_Name found out the entertainment plans for his future brother-in-law's bachelor party, he was concerned because he knows his sister-in-law would not approve.
He writes:
My wife's baby sister is getting married in a few weeks. I have known her since she was a pre-teen almost 2 decades ago and love her like she's my own flesh and blood family. The fiance is a cool guy with friend-of-the-family connections to her family and everyone likes him.
The bachelor party is being organized by one of his friends via a WhatsApp group. He has lots of dude-bro friends from his days at uni + pro sport. The events planned are mostly fun and inoffensive, but today the question came up: strippers Y/N?
The organizer wanted to put it to a vote. He told everyone that the "future Mrs" definitely doesn't want it and the groom-to-be doesn't really care either way but wants input from the group or, alternatively, he won't organize it himself but "if they happen to show up" he won't turn them away.