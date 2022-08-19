Man asks if he'd be wrong to tell SIL about strippers at her fiancé's bachelor party.

If weddings are a day to celebrate love, bachelor parties are just the opposite. That "last" night out with the boys tends to get wild, raunchy, and x-rated.

When Reddit user u/Error_Loading_Name found out the entertainment plans for his future brother-in-law's bachelor party, he was concerned because he knows his sister-in-law would not approve.

So now he's asking the internet, "WIBTA (Would I Be The A**hole) if I inform my SIL that there may be strippers at her fiance's bachelor party?"

He writes:

My wife's baby sister is getting married in a few weeks. I have known her since she was a pre-teen almost 2 decades ago and love her like she's my own flesh and blood family. The fiance is a cool guy with friend-of-the-family connections to her family and everyone likes him.

The bachelor party is being organized by one of his friends via a WhatsApp group. He has lots of dude-bro friends from his days at uni + pro sport. The events planned are mostly fun and inoffensive, but today the question came up: strippers Y/N?