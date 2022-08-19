Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man asks if he'd be wrong to tell SIL about strippers at her fiancé's bachelor party.

Man asks if he'd be wrong to tell SIL about strippers at her fiancé's bachelor party.

Missy Baker
Aug 19, 2022 | 6:37 PM
ADVERTISING

If weddings are a day to celebrate love, bachelor parties are just the opposite. That "last" night out with the boys tends to get wild, raunchy, and x-rated.

When Reddit user u/Error_Loading_Name found out the entertainment plans for his future brother-in-law's bachelor party, he was concerned because he knows his sister-in-law would not approve.

So now he's asking the internet, "WIBTA (Would I Be The A**hole) if I inform my SIL that there may be strippers at her fiance's bachelor party?"

He writes:

My wife's baby sister is getting married in a few weeks. I have known her since she was a pre-teen almost 2 decades ago and love her like she's my own flesh and blood family. The fiance is a cool guy with friend-of-the-family connections to her family and everyone likes him.

The bachelor party is being organized by one of his friends via a WhatsApp group. He has lots of dude-bro friends from his days at uni + pro sport. The events planned are mostly fun and inoffensive, but today the question came up: strippers Y/N?

The organizer wanted to put it to a vote. He told everyone that the "future Mrs" definitely doesn't want it and the groom-to-be doesn't really care either way but wants input from the group or, alternatively, he won't organize it himself but "if they happen to show up" he won't turn them away.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content