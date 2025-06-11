'AITA for not wanting to tell my sister that her boyfriend is the father of my son?'

Later that night, he came by and asked if we could talk. He told me his parents found out about the pregnancy back then, and that they pulled him out of school and cut him off from me completely.

He said they were the ones who sent the money and the note, and that he didn’t know I’d gone through with the pregnancy. He thought I had gotten rid of the baby and that it was over.

I don’t know how much of that is true, but he did seem genuinely surprised and shaken. We talked for a while, and eventually he asked if I was going to tell my sister. I told him I wasn’t planning to. I said I didn’t want to create unnecessary conflict, especially if the relationship was new and might not go anywhere.