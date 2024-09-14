"AITA for telling my sister her 'miracle baby' isn’t special?"

So, I feel like a complete jerk even writing this, but I’m seriously at the end of my rope. My sister (32F) has been trying to have a baby for a long time. She’s had a couple of miscarriages, went through multiple rounds of IVF, and finally, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy a couple of months ago. I (27M) was really happy for her at first, and I know how much this meant to her.

But ever since the baby came, she’s been acting like she’s the first person in the history of the world to have a child. Every single conversation turns into a speech about her “miracle baby” and how hard her journey was. I get that it wasn’t easy, but she’s milking it for everything.