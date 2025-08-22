'AITA for telling a coworker about her husband's affair after the 'other woman' was rude to me?'

For context the side chick-SC , the cheating husband-Ron , and the wife- Linda and I all work together but Linda works third shift and SC, Ron, and I work second shift with two overlapping hours.
After finishing my current task I was told to help SC finish her task of sorting products but as I was doing so in a separate area as to not invade what little space we have to work in to begin with SC started throwing products into totes aggressively and passively telling me that she doesn’t want nor need my help like I just chose to help her of my own free will.
After her tantrum I decided that if my help was not appreciated I’d go do something else that needed to be done. In passing I saw Ron’s wife coming in for her shift and in a moment of frustration with SC I decided to tell Linda that her husband Ron has been holding hands with, walking out to the same car after work to make out and then drive off to a bar across the street to “hang out"...
...and always trying to be close with SC as in if they are on the clock. SC and Ron are always close by each other and talking constantly and outside of work Ron probably spends more time with SC than Linda considering they are also on different shifts.
Now I feel like I did the wrong thing by telling Linda today out of frustration instead of genuine concern for her because she is an amazing person and she doesn’t deserve the treatment Ron gives her so AITAH for telling Linda her husband Ron Is cheating on her out of frustration with the Side Chick?
Lost_Needleworker285 said:
Your not ta for telling her, however yta for why you told her, how long have you know about this affair?
OP responded:
About 6 months although I thought the side chick and the Ron we’re together for a while before I found out that Linda was his wife and Linda had suspicions of him as Ron would constantly carry her things out to the car and Linda said she knew Ron and side chick hung out after work.
What I didn’t expect was that Linda was actively seeking information on Ron from others but had not asked me thinking that I’m in my second year at this job that I wouldn’t know so much about Ron and side chicks situation even though Ron and side chick flaunt it around when Linda isn’t at work the first 6 hours of our shift together.
Nvnv_man said:
Yta for holding Ron’s secret all this time
OP responded:
I agree I took a while I was conflicted because other people who are closer to Linda know and work on the same shift and also have said nothing and I was trying to stay out of it considering it’s not my business but I do realize now that when I found out Ron had a wife I should have said something then instead of waiting till my emotions decided for me
jaybalvinman said:
YTA for this long ass paragraph with run-on sentences with no punctuation.
Commercial_Tough160 said:
You’re the a$$hole for not learning to use paragraphs, just to start with. Jesus, that is impossible to read.
ghjkl098 said:
YTA for keeping this secret until you got frustrated. You should have told her 6 months ago
Ok_Leg1561 said:
It was not appropriate for her to her it from you but there's nothing wrong with saying the truth🙄
OP responded:
That’s what I thought but if it’s inappropriate to hear it from me but I’m also morally obligated to tell her that’s what i struggle with and at that moment of anger I decided that everything aside I can’t let side chick fool everyone anymore and that if she is going to be this rude to everyone around her who is supposed to be helping side chick then why do I hold it in for such an evil person??
I’m so conflicted and now I feel she should not have heard it from me at all but if I could have told her not at work I would have idk I’m still learning and every conflicting opinion here doesn’t help I just need advice on how I should be breaking news like this to people or if I should at all or what circumstances are relevant or information needed to know to actually make an assumption of this kind