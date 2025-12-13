'AITA for telling a coworker to stop commenting on my snack choices?'

A few weeks ago, I was at work in a common area eating a fruit roll up. A coworker kind of laughed then said to me, “How many of those have you eaten today?” Maybe I was already in a bad mood or something, but it was irritating and I was tired of it.

I turned to this coworker and said something along the lines of, “I don’t understand why it is any of your business. To me, commenting on what others eat is similar to commenting on their body and it isn’t appropriate.

I would never do that to you and I would appreciate if you would stop doing it to me.” She didn’t respond, she honestly looked ticked off or offended but I didn’t care. I moved on and mostly forgot about it.