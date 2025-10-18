'AITA for telling a friend I can’t come to her wedding?' UPDATED

Nearly three years later, the OP returned with an update.

I posted this years ago on the lower anatomical body part forum (this one won't let me use the name). I'm updating it with the eventual outcome.

My friend got engaged and started planning her wedding. She was in her thirties and it was not her first wedding. Before everybody squeals, I DO NOT think it's wrong for a repeat bride to have a big, formal wedding. That is NOT the issue. What I DO feel was that some of her expectations were unreasonable, given her age and the ages and life circumstances of her friends.

She got pissed with me right from the start. I declined being a bridesmaid because I'm on disability and didn't think I could afford the dress, a share of the shower and the bachelorette party, plus shower and wedding gifts.