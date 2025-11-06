'AITA for telling a friend that what she did wasn't 'petty revenge,' it was just crazy?'

To be clear, I'm not judging her for it. The pressure was high on all of the girls, even teachers talked to us about it. I was lucky enough that pretty much every woman in my family who had done just that was more interested in being brutally honest about how stupid of a choice it had been for them to jump into marriage so young, and with the first guy who would ask.

But Diana didn't have that, she had more people selling how perfect of life she would have if she just got a good guy young. The guys who asked her out, however, weren't great. They were teenage boys, and they acted like it. Her name came up a lot in the gossip mill, and it was usually about how she was dumped for some stupid reason.