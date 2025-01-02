'AITA for telling a guy I just met that I'm not a therapist and then walking away?' UPDATED

I tell him what was described above and he still says I shouldn't have told him that I didn't have to "knock him down a few pegs" since apparently it took my friend a lot of convincing to get the other dude to come out. wanted some outside perspective here, AITA?

hello_friendss said:

NTA. As a female you know what is best for your safety and security. It sounds like you were getting creepy vibes and you deliberately laid it into him so that there is no misunderstanding from you that you are not interested in engaging him in any capacity. You may had come out as harsh but at least he knows where you stand. Women got to be proactive with their safety.