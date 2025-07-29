Abandoned son destroys stepmom's dream of happy blended family. 'You're not my family.' AITA?

She thought we had a good relationship and that I was excited to be a big brother and to have another mom figure in my life. She told me something about being pregnant. But I can't remember if she meant they were trying to get pregnant, she was pregnant or had been.

She talked about wanting me to know the kids and to have a relationship. She said it didn't have to be a responsibility for me but just a way to have more family and for her kids to have the older brother they were hyped up to have. And that she would happily pay for food of my choice if I wanted to spend time with them somewhere public.