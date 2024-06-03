'AITA for telling my aunt that finding my birth parents won't make her bio son search for her?'

She has tried searching for him a few times, but it seems like he never looked for her and so she hasn't found him. It's a grief she still carries around almost 40 years later.

I think my aunt's experience has given her this warped idea that if I were to search for my birth family and show an interest in meeting and being part of my birth family, her son will do the same. She has encouraged me to be more curious about my birth family for years now.

Since I was a teenager and I never cared. She told me, not asked or suggested, but told me I should look for my birth parents. I told her I didn't want to and she told me I didn't know what I was saying.