"AITA for telling my baby’s father that I didn’t want him bringing his other child?"

So I (26F) have a toddler with my ex. Our co-parenting has been rocky from the start because he’s extremely inconsistent. He’ll go months without seeing her, then suddenly want to be involved, then disappear again.

For almost two years it’s basically just been me doing everything alone. Shortly after finding out I was pregnant he decided to get his new girlfriend pregnant because she was upset that he was having a baby with me.

Recently, after not seeing the baby for months, he asked if he could come to her daycare field trip to see her for about 1–2 hours. I agreed because I genuinely want her to have a relationship with her dad if he’s going to show up consistently and not just when it’s convenient.