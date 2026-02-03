'AITA for telling my best friend I’m not her backup plan anymore?'

I have a best friend, Leah. We’ve been close since we were teenagers. Like the kind of friendship where you know each other’s families, you’ve cried in each other’s beds, you’ve shared secrets that could ruin lives.
That’s why this hurts so much. Because lately I’ve been realizing something ugly.
I’m not her best friend the way she’s mine. I’m her backup plan.
It started small. Subtle stuff that I ignored because I didn’t want to be that person who keeps score. She’d only call when she needed something and disappear when she got a new boyfriend. She’d promise plans then cancel last minute because someone else invited her somewhere better.
And every time I swallowed it. Because I told myself friendships change. People get busy. It’s not personal. But then the pattern became impossible to ignore. Whenever Leah was single or fighting with her boyfriend, suddenly I’d get paragraphs.
Miss you. Let’s hang out. I need my bestie.
Can we have a sleepover like old times?
And I’d show up. Every time. Like an idiot. I’d cancel my own plans, clear my schedule, listen to her cry, hype her up, remind her she’s worth more than some man. Then she’d get back with him. And poof. I’d go back to being invisible.
The final straw happened last weekend. Leah had been ghosting me for almost a month. She’d leave me on delivered. She’d view my stories but never reply. I honestly started wondering if I did something wrong.
Then out of nowhere she calls me. Crying. Full panic. She tells me her boyfriend broke up with her and she needs me right now. She says she’s coming over. I didn’t even think. I just said okay.
She came over, we talked for hours, she cried, I comforted her, I ordered food, I did everything I always do. She kept saying, "you’re the only person who understands me." Then she fell asleep on my couch.
The next morning she woke up and seemed… fine. Like suspiciously fine. And then she casually said her boyfriend texted her and they’re gonna talk later. I already knew what that meant. She was going back. Again.
And I felt this wave of anger I couldn’t swallow this time. I asked her straight up. So when you two make up later, are you going to disappear again? She laughed like I was joking and said don’t be dramatic.
That word. Dramatic.
It made my chest burn.
I told her I’m tired. I’m tired of being her emergency contact. I’m tired of being the friend she remembers only when her relationship is falling apart. I told her I love her, but I’m not her backup plan anymore.
She stared at me like I slapped her. Then she got mad. She said I’m selfish. That I’m making her heartbreak about me. That she can’t believe I’m kicking her while she’s down. I told her I’m not kicking her. I’m finally standing up. She grabbed her bag and left.
Now she’s posting sad quotes about fake friends and abandonment and I keep questioning myself. Like maybe I should have waited. Maybe I should have been softer. But also when was she ever soft with me? AITA for telling my best friend I’m not her backup plan anymore?
This is not friendship, maybe you are really true to her being the friend whos one call away but she's not. You are only remembered when she need someone or in her down moments. but when she is ok you are forgotten, that kind of friendship should let go. NTA.
Infinite-Price-2675 (OP)
I will agree on you, She just come and call when she's in trouble but once she's ok again, she forgot who is the one with her when she's on trouble, thanks for seeing it this way.
You could reply to her posts that you agree, you've realized what fake friends are when they only have time for you when they need someone to pick up the pieces between broken relationships then disappear again.
People who lose themselves in boyfriends and forget about being a friend themselves until they need something, but otherwise won't give you the time of day. Then thank her for teaching you that lesson about fake friends and block her. Good for you for standing up for yourself and your own peace.
NTA. She is mad because she was called out for being a bad friend. She realized that she no longer has her backup plan. I’m glad you stood up for yourself.
Them social media posts are done intentionally for you to feel bad and apologise. You have not one thing to apologise for! You’re most certainly NTA. It’s a hard pill to swallow being in the situation you are, I’ve been there myself. Just know all us back ups are so proud of you for standing your ground!
NTA, block her and unfriend/unfollow on social media. If she was actually your friend, she wouldn't treat you that way.
What does this friend do for you, sweetie? Like is she your wingman? Does she hype you up. She nods to read her posts and look at herself in the mirror. Does she completely lack empathy? NTA.
Do not make the mistake of leaning into your accountability when you're dealing with someone who is also leaning into your accountability. If she isn't taking your feelings into account, which she clearly isn't, you can not allow her to walk all over you in order to nurture her own feelings.
If someone shows you that their willing to use you at their own convenience, your ONLY reaction should be protecting your own boundaries.
Don’t let her gaslight you, she only remembers you when she needs someone shoulder to cry on, well done on calling her out on it, I had to do the same had 2 so called ex mate sit in my house 2 years in a row on my birthday and not one of them even mentioned it🤬