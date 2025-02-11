'AITA for telling my best friend that her mother wants to throw her a surprise baby shower?'

Her mom is going around telling people how I'm sneaky and went behind her back to get what I want. I apologized like 4-5 times (even though I really don't feel like I owe her that much of an apology but whatever). E said she doesn't even want a shower anymore and cried. Her mother told her that if I throw the party, she's not coming. I don't even understand why her mom made this a thing so early.

So now I feel like sh%^. I really didn't intend to start drama at all, and me and her mom had a good relationship before this. E says I'm not in the wrong and my husband told me he doesn't even want E's mother in our house after this, but I feel really bad. AITA?

EDIT: