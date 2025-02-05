"AITA for telling my (32F) best friend (32F) that her dating standards are unrealistic?"

My best friend—let's call her "Elle"—and I have been close for 10ish years, and during that time, she's been in a couple of relationships but has been single for a few years now. Amongst our friends, Elle is the only unmarried one.

She's made it clear that she's unhappy with being single, sincerely hopes to get into a serious relationship, and get married sooner rather than later. I can understand her frustrations, especially since she's the only single friend, wants kids someday, and so on.

About a month ago, Elle told me that she intends to be more proactive with dating this year and asked if I had anyone to introduce her to. Unfortunately, I don't, but another friend mentioned knowing a great guy (who I happen to have met before) who's single, and looking for something serious.