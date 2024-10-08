'AITA for telling my best friend that she's really privileged?' 'Her problems are her own fault.'

"AITA for telling my best friend that she's really privileged and her problems are her own fault?"

I've been trying to be supportive and give some non-pushy advice when she seems to want it, but she seems determined to ruin her own life. We're both 23 if that matters. I know she was sheltered, and I know she's gone through some terrible situations in life, but she's really protected in a way I wouldn't be if I was in the same circumstances.

She keeps making these really awful decisions, and I know that she needs to vent sometimes, but it's really frustrating when she doesn't seem to be making any effort to improve anything she's constantly complaining about. As some examples:

She just lost out on a job offer because she showed up 20 minutes late, then she complained to me about how bad transit was and how much she hates capitalism and how she'll never find a job.