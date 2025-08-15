'AITA for telling my BF that now is NOT the time to get a new tattoo?' 'It casued a FULL BLOWN 2 hour argument.'

He drops this on me this evening and that he made the appointment for this next week just on a whim. And mind you I don’t tell him he couldn’t, I did however vocalize that it was very selfish to prioritize his own want over our financial needs when we are coming up on one of those weeks where we usually go in the negative.

We have a $300 electric payment, $500 car payment, a $200 phone payment, along with some of those smaller bills. But he chose to not communicate and talk through that decision first before committing to it. And when I expressed this, he told me "too bad I’m allowed to treat myself, I work my butt off."