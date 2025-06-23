"AITA for telling my BIL he needs to book a hotel when he and my sister were staying at my house?"

My sister and her husband live across the country and decided they wanted to come visit. I live in a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom and I set up a bed in my home office because they wanted to stay at my house. They had been here for 4 days.

The bathroom has been a big problem. He spends hours in there. After the first day, I talked to my sister about it. She says he has a condition where he needs the bathroom a lot. So I let it rest. On day 3, it was even worse. There was a time where I had to excuse myself to go to the store so I could use the bathroom twice because he wouldn’t leave.