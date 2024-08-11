'AITA for telling my BIL that he shouldn't be using me as an example for paternity testing?'

I’ve asked him multiple times to stop bringing us up in his conversations, but he just brushes me off and says I’m being too sensitive. My husband supports me, but he thinks I should just ignore his brother, as confronting him might only make things worse.

A few days ago, my BIL brought it up again at a family dinner and made sure to tell his fiancee that she should expect a paternity test to be completed before he even interacts with their future children, and I snapped.

I told him in front of everyone that he needs to stop using me as an example in his arguments, and that our situation is completely different from what he’s talking about. I also said that his insistence on pushing this narrative is disrespectful and hurtful not only to us, but to his fiancee.