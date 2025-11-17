"AITA for telling my BIL it’s his fault his daughter won’t talk to him?"

My (32M) wife’s older brother (45M) has 3 kids, a 16 year old daughter from a previous marriage and two kids under 10 with his second wife. He cheated on his first wife with his second one and they obviously got divorced and he married his affair partner.

He somehow kept the house and he kicked his ex and their daughter out, he was a horrible father and never really cared about the girl so he didn’t even fight for custody her mother got full custody.

After his first daughter with his new wife was born, he suddenly woke up and decided to be a dad, so he took his ex back to court for custody, she got to keep primary custody while he got every other weekend and had to continue paying child support. His daughter hated him and his wife and never opened up to him.