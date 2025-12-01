'AITA for telling my BIL if he wants help, he'll have to be respectful and understanding of others?'

He started complaining-AGAIN-that he wanted to go and pick out his own things. I told him this is what I could do for him, or he’d have to wait until the following day. He told me to “forget it” and he’d get someone else to bring him.

This was annoying, but I tried to tell myself it has to be hard to lose your independence and be in this position. I’d be patient. When my husband came back, there was more of Horrace whining if someone couldn’t leap to his beck and call.

Then, on Thanksgiving day, my husband had his own medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital. He had to stay for 2 days to recover. Doctors told him he’d have to rest once home.