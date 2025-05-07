"AITA telling my BIL to stop treating my husband like a child?"

So, I (48F), my husband (49M), and my daughter (16F) attended my MIL's birthday party. It was a large family gathering that included FIL, BILs, SILs, uncles, aunts, nephews, and nieces. Now, there's this BIL (54M) whom I shall name as Ken for this purpose, and he happened to be my husband's oldest brother.

The thing about Ken, he has this constant habit of lecturing my husband. For example, he was questioning why my husband had bought a Korean car, going on that they're no good and he should have bought a Japanese or German one instead.

And other things like, "Why on earth did you buy this jacket and jumper? They don't suit you at all." "Have you bought gifts for mother? They better not be some cheap stuff that you didn't put any thought into."