'AITA for telling my Bipolar mother that she can't see her grandkids?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my Bipolar mother that she can't see her grandkids?"

My mom (57) has bipolar. She has always been an incredibly anxious person but it has gotten so much worse these past few years.

I know that her mental health has been in decline. She is a chronic news watcher who proudly proclaims that she's "obsessed with CNN". She told me that she hasn't been able to sleep since the election even though she has increased her dose of sedatives to the most the doctor would let her.

We had plans for her to come up in January (6 weeks from now) for a visit, and yesterday she messaged me and said "the weather looks frightful, I will not be travelling and you shouldn't either"

So I pushed her on it and said that it's not reasonable to make travel decisions based on weather we don't know yet she said "thank you for understanding"