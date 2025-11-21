"AITA for telling both my family and my BF’s family to stop pressuring us?"

My boyfriend (M late 20s) and I (F late 20s) have been together for almost 10 years. We’ll hit the big 10 in February 2026. We’re genuinely happy with where we are. We’ve talked about our future countless times, we both see each other in it long-term, and we know we’re each other’s forever. We’re just not in a rush to put a ring on it.

But lately, both sides of our families have been nonstop about the topic. His parents have been dropping comments about getting older and wanting grandkids soon. My family keeps talking about how they can’t wait for a wedding since I’d be the first in the family to get married. Every time we’re around them, the conversation somehow becomes about marriage, engagement, timelines, or babies.