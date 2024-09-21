Pregnant woman left devastated as boyfriend admits affair, says he’s 'not attracted' to her anymore. AITA?

We found out we were having twins around 10 weeks and this caused a lot of anxiety for me because I was told how big I would get and how much I would stretch and being someone who has never had much weight to me it was scary.

I sat down with my boyfriend and told him that I was scared that not only would I not love myself but how scared I was of him losing interest in me ( yes it’s pretty low in problems when growing a baby but it took me a long time to look in the mirror and like what I saw). He told me that he has always been excited to be a dad and that he thinks me carrying our children is “so hot”.