Tattoo or not tattoo: Couple's love awkwardly tested over inking each other's names. AITA? + UPDATE

Familiar-Voice6271

I get matching tattoos, but each others names? I really can’t do it. A tattoo is permanent unless you want to pay more money to get it removed. so to me….it’s permanent.

Me and my boyfriend have been together for a year or so and he asked me if we should get each others name’s tattooed on each other and I immediately said “yea, no thank you”

He was like: “whyyyy” “what’s wrong with getting each others names?”

I’m sorry, but no. I told him how I refuse to put anyone’s name on me if it isn’t me or my twin sister. And ONLY my twin sister because she’s the only person who has been in my life full years of living. or my kids name…