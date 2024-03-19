Frustrated man asks, 'AITA for telling my boyfriend to stop eating so much?'

My parents are angels and they know my friends’ birthdays and always tell me to take them out during those months so they’re ok with paying for my boyfriend but I’m not.

Even during undergrad when I dated another guy I thought I wanted to one day marry I never used their money on him. I don’t use their money on anyone but myself. Does that make me selfish? Maybe. But honestly I don’t really care.

Lots of people are telling me to dump him. Honestly the spark wasn’t there anymore for a while because we’ve been fighting over this and some other stuff for months and a lot of people are telling me this is a respect issue more than a stupid fight like I thought.