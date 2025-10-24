'AITA for telling my boyfriend I won’t meet his family until he stops texting his ex?'

So I’ve been dating this guy for almost 8 months now and things have been really good like genuinely good. He’s sweet thoughtful remembers the dumb little things I mention and actually shows up when he says he will which honestly feels like winning the lottery at this point. Anyway his family’s been asking to meet me for weeks and he finally invited me to Sunday dinner at his parents’ place next weekend.

Cool right? Except here’s the thing. Last night I was half asleep on his couch and his phone lit up on the coffee table. I didn’t mean to look but it was right in my line of sight and the notification said “Goodnight babe” from someone named “M” and I just…froze. I know that’s his ex Mia. They dated for like two years before me and apparently “ended things amicably” which I believed until now.