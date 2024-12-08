Woman pretends to have lost her hands to avoid 'insulting' crafting gifts from boyfriend's family. AITA?

Look, I’m all about crafting, but this felt kinda insulting. My boyfriend was fuming, but we decided to keep quiet for now. Then his family asked me, all smiling, “do you like your gifts?” I just… snapped. I smiled back and said, “oh thank you so much! I really appreciate it. But unfortunately, I won’t be able to use them anymore because of my accident.”

They looked confused, so I explained (very seriously) that my injury was worse than it looked and that both my hands would have to be amputated. My boyfriend nodded with a straight face and added that we hadn’t told anyone yet because it was a really emotional situation for me.