'AITA for telling the bride we will not be eating at the wedding?' 'What is so wrong with pizza?'

To clarify, I was not asking for accommodation especially since the website said it would not be done or complaining. Just doing the number thing as it had been done for multiple family and not family weddings. I texted her “Hey. Just want to give you a heads up for the head count on food that [SO] and I are attending but not eating. Looking forward to the big day.”

She called me roughly 2 hours later. My allergy was not mentioned until in the phone call but it was one of those calls where that was not going to be heard. Until posting, I had never considered rsvping no because I had never done that as a guest or bridesmaid and the southern “it’s family” thing.