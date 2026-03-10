'AITA for telling my brother his GF is the reason he won’t know his nephew?' UPDATED 2X

For context, I (29F) and my brother Brandon (26M) have always been close and have similar tastes in various things. As well as my family as a whole are all very close, we hug goodbye and tell each other “I love you” when we’re either leaving each other’s homes or ending a phone call.
My Brandon’s girlfriend Taylor has never really been one of my favorite people there was just something about her that I couldn’t quite put my finger on that had me disliking her. Maybe it was watching my normally outgoing and vibrant brother slowly fading away.
I expressed my dislike for her to family and how Brandon was slowly dulling himself down for Taylor but no one else could see it and told me maybe I was reading too much into it or I was being too harsh.
December of last year, my husband and I welcomed our first child together a healthy baby boy. Brandon wasn’t home from his work trip yet but was supposed to be back the following Friday and told the family that he doesn’t want anyone sending pictures or videos of the baby until he could meet him in person, which I thought was very sweet.
When Brandon finally met his nephew, we were at our parents house and he brought Taylor with him, at the time no big deal she really isn’t my favorite person but if Brandon was happy with her so be it. Taylor showed no interest in my son which to each their own, I really didn’t care if she liked him or not it wasn’t her nephew.
Every Christmas the whole family goes to my grandparents house to exchange gifts, open stocking and have brunch together. It is always a great time together however Brandon wasn’t there and he had promised that he would be there for his “niece” (our cousin Jared’s daughter) and nephews first Christmas.
Brandon ended up giving a half-baked excuse that because this year we weren’t having Christmas dinner at my grandparents house we were having it at Taylor’s parents he had to help set up. Which we learned later down the line was a bold faced lie Taylor told him not to go.
Now this is where crap starts to hit the fan. Taylor apparently thought my family was too close and was also convinced that Brandon and our younger cousin Hollie (25F) had some weird "thing" with each other. Spoiler alert: there isn’t anything weird going on there. Hollie is married and lives out of state so we barely see her.
But in Taylor’s mind, there’s an inappropriate relationship there. After the new years Brandon had this very forces and uncomfortable conversation with Hollie about how he only loves her as a cousin and nothing more this made things EXTREMELY awkward for the entire family...
...because we all ended up getting our names drug through the mud by Taylor because we weren’t going to change anything about our family to make her comfortable. My parents tried to do damage control but unfortunately it only made matters worse.
I tried to talk to Brandon on several occasions and explain where everyone was coming from but his mind was made up. This goes on for a few more months of Taylor filling Brandon’s head with false ideas and isolating him more and more from the rest of the family.
Easter rolls around and this was going to be the last big family gathering I would be going to for a while because my husband got a job offer clear across the country and we’d be moving a few weeks later.
I told Brandon that I wanted him there because he was my brother and I wanted him to see his nephew before we moved I also told him if Taylor showed up with him my little family unit would be leaving quietly because I don’t want her around my child and I refuse to play peacekeeper for the family.
My husband supported that decision wholeheartedly. Brandon did show up by himself and it was truly an awkward experience because no real apologies had been made to the family. Fast forward to my birthday this is the first time Brandon reached out to talk to me since before the move and I told him I wanted him to come out and visit and he told me Taylor would be coming.
I told him that under no circumstances was she welcome in my home or around my children and she will be the reason he has no relationship with his nephew. He didn’t respond and now I’m wondering if I was too harsh and should’ve left no response.
rez2metrogirl said:
Are you sure Taylor isn’t harming Brandon, OP? Isolation, manipulation, lies, and dramamongering, I’d be very worried for Brandon’s safety.
Firm-Park-4437 said:
There’s definitely some coercive tactics within their relationship - a good, healthy relationship should bring out the best in each person, not cause them to withdraw from their family. You have the complete right to say who can and can’t be around your children and after setting that boundary for it to be respected and have no pushback.
It comes across as tho Taylor is not allowing your brother to visit alone and that is also inappropriate as well as incredibly unhealthy behaviour.. She may possibly believe that you (inadvertently or otherwise) may say something that begins to drive a wedge between her and your brother.
merishore25 said:
NTA. This woman is toxic.
Any-Expression2246 said:
"I told him that under no circumstances was she welcome in my home or around my children and she will be the reason he has no relationship with his nephew."
Unfortunately, I feel this is the only way at this point. He needs to man up and make a decision. Be alienated because of his GF and her weird issues, or get her to see the light and work on herself for thinking this way and apologize.
nerd_is_a_verb said:
You’re letting your brother off the hook too much. His GF is a crazy jerk with weird incest obsessions, but he is himself choosing to go along with this psycho BS. There is also a lot wrong with HIM. If they break up, he’s still going to be an unreliable selfish jerk.
Sure_Look_3321 said:
Not harsh but I personally would drag her through the mud! There really isn’t a relationship to be concerned with so go all out, tell all the deets to everyone.
LibraryMouse4321 said:
Taylor is definitely doing whatever she can to isolate him from his family, and probably his friends, too. She’s whispering in his ears like a little demon, and if he doesn’t wise up and put a stop to her, he’s going to lose everything. Don’t let her anywhere near your family, and keep telling him how toxic she is. Maybe one of these days he might even hear you.
About 2 weeks ago my mom called me and told me Brandon was sleeping in her spare room and had texted her at midnight telling her that he was at the house and asked if he could stay for a while. My mom told him that he was more than welcome to stay until he got on his feet.
They also rented him a u-haul to get all his stuff gathered. He told me that he and Taylor are done dating but they are still friends, but he was tired of not seeing the family and having everything he wants to do get picked apart and if he was to see the family it had to be on neutral ground.
My mom has also convinced him to move up north with them. He and I are talking more and I’m optimistic that the relationship between Brandon and the family with start to heal and start to return back to normal.
This past week was a holiday, we had both sets of parents staying with us and on the night my parents landed they surprised me with Brandon. He seemed to start getting his spark back but I could see he was still little upset which is understandable they were together 2 years.
What concerned me was how he wasn’t taking that good of care of himself, which could be depression. I was also informed by my grandmother that Brandon was going to be included in the family festivities which will be very different this year with 5 members of the family being in different states.