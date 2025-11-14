'AITA for telling my brother indirectly that his fiancée is crazy? She demanded he sell his new car.'

Basically, my brother met his girlfriend about 11 months ago (both in their 20s) and they got engaged after dating for 5 months. I had a weird feeling about her from the beginning, but I thought that maybe I have a wrong first impression or something, so I tried to be neutral about her. But that didn't really work, obviously.
Some really crazy stuff has been going on for months now, but it got even crazier recently when my brother suddenly told us that he wants to sell his fairly expensive new car. The one he bought with money my parents lent him after his previous car got wrecked in an accident. He denied it at first, but it really turned out later that she wants him to sell the car.
My parents gave him about 14K to buy a BMW and he was really excited about that (I think it’s obvious who’s the golden child in this family, but to be fair, he has to pay it back). Then the car caused some minor issues (like a flat tire or a loose mirror which vibrated at high speeds) and suddenly he wanted to sell it because “that car causes soooo much trouble, I’m sick of it."
I think these small and most importantly fixable problems aren’t a reason to sell a car he didn’t even pay for after owning it for only three months. But I didn’t talk about the craziest thing yet. His fiancée neither owns a car nor does she have a driver’s license, so she isn’t even allowed to drive his car in the near future.
She basically doesn’t want him to drive that car anymore because “it’s unsafe” (because it had a flat tire once) and she wouldn’t be able to drive his car anyway because it’s “too bulky and big and I don’t see anything in his car etc etc."
Also, my brother later admitted that he only bought a bmw because she likes them, so he didn’t even really like that car. He only bought it to impress her when they were dating for only about two months. Both my parents are PISSED (especially my dad), but they won’t stop him since he’s an adult and can make his own choices.
But what really pissed ME off is the fact that my dad and he decided that he’s going to drive my old car until he finds a new one. I need to clarify that I paid for that car with my own money and kept it to fix it in order to sell it for a better price. They decided that without asking me, the literal OWNER of that car.
My brother is a reckless driver too, so I’m afraid that he’ll wreck it again. Long story short, I got mad and told him that “just because a crazy person thinks your perfectly fine car is bad and manipulates you into selling it doesn’t give you the right to choose whether you drive my old car or not”. Apparently, according to my parents, it’s not that deep and I should suck it up.
My brother called me a “cold and heartless human being who would never understand what it’s like to love someone or be loved” (I’m not a social person, so…fair enough?) and now he barely talks to me.
I honestly don't know if I'm overreacting or not. AITA?
*I posted a comment where I give some missing context and answer some questions.
Mundane-Run6179 wrote:
NTA. It IS crazy to sell a car just because of it getting a flat tire. A tire can easily be replaced.
OP responded:
The car's track was misaligned, the tires worn down unevenly. He paid someone to fix it and now it's fine.
Schimi88 wrote:
NTA. How old are you? If you’re an adult, and you bought your own car, they can’t drive it without your permission. They don’t have insurance. Hide the keys.
OP responded:
I'm 19 now, but I bought that car when I was 17, so my dad legally had to give me permission to buy it. That's why they think it's their decision.
writinwater wrote:
I feel like handing off someone else's car to a person who has already totaled one actually is that deep, to be honest.
NTA. Your brother's a tool and your parents are enabling him.
OP wrote:
Okay alright, let me give some missing context. My brother won't switch cars because his was more expensive than mine. He needs the money from selling his car for the wedding next year, that's none of my business. The tire was flat because the car's track was misaligned and they worn down unevenly. He paid someone to fix it and now it's fine.
I'm 19 and we both live with our parents. I was 17 when I bought that car, so my Dad had to legally give me permission to buy it. I don't use it currently since there are some major issues I need to fix. I bought the same car a couple of months ago, but I still didn't decide if I really want to sell my old car or keep driving it when it's fixed, idk.
Also, my old car has some severe body damage which the previous owner hid and it worsened over the last two years. Since my brother is a reckless driver, I'm worried that he's going to add new body damage. My old car is able to drive, but is far from safe or reliable, I'm not even driving it myself because that car can't be trusted at the moment. It also isn't registered currently, so nobody can drive it.
Both cars I own are cars from the late 80s and early 90s. There aren't a lot of them left and they're getting very popular where I live, so their value is currently increasing. I surprisingly managed to buy them for an acceptable price, but it costs a lot of money to fix them.
Both are titled to me and standing in our driveway rn basically eating my money. Of course, technically I don't need two cars, but I don't think that's the debate here. It's about my brother making stupid decisions (again, technically none of my business) and then expecting everyone else to solve his problems. And it's all about my cars, of course.
baer-tiger3 responded:
You make no sense. Your brother's car is repaired so he could drive his own car. Your old car has "some major issues", "is far from [being] safe or reliable" and "also isn't registered currently." Why should he drive around in a broken, illegal vehicle when his BMW is perfectly fine? And how would he get your car keys anyway? Steal them from you?
OP responded:
That's the point, he doesn't need a new car. The tire was flat, he got it fixed, everything's fine with that car but his gf still wants him to sell it. Since he doesn't have money to buy a new one, he needs to sell the BMW, set something aside for the wedding and buy a new car with the rest.
For the time when he doesn't have a car (because apparently he wants to sell the bmw immediately for whatever reason), he wants to drive mine because it's convenient, "only for a few months" and he doesn't really care that it's unreliable (makes no sense, I'm perfectly aware of that).
The car just needs to be registered and it's perfectly legal to drive for another 6 months until it needs to go get inspected again. There's a second key for my car and I don't know where the hell my dad keeps it because he borrowed it once and never gave it back. This crap is too dumb, it all makes no sense and it's just frustrating.