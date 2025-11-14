'AITA for telling my brother indirectly that his fiancée is crazy? She demanded he sell his new car.'

NTA. How old are you? If you’re an adult, and you bought your own car, they can’t drive it without your permission. They don’t have insurance. Hide the keys.

OP responded:

I'm 19 now, but I bought that car when I was 17, so my dad legally had to give me permission to buy it. That's why they think it's their decision.

writinwater wrote:

I feel like handing off someone else's car to a person who has already totaled one actually is that deep, to be honest. NTA. Your brother's a tool and your parents are enabling him.

OP wrote: