'AITA for telling my brother I’m not comfortable babysitting his kids anymore?'

They're not hurt because they think you don't like their kids, they're embarrassed that they took advantage of you so badly that you no longer want to help. Instead of acknowledging their bad behavior they'd rather turn it around on you using the classic DARVO technique. If you don't know what that is please look it up. NTA.

JustASliceOfAdvice

NTA - They were using you and are completely unbothered over the fact that you have a life too. Now they're gaslighting you, and be prepared, because they're going to tell the ENTIRE family who then will call & text about how selfish you are and how you're tearing the family apart because family helps family.