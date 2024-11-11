'AITA for telling my brother not to make himself a sandwich while my girlfriend cleans the kitchen?'

I know that my girlfriend doesn't want anyone in the way when she's cleaning a room. She is using that time to call her family. Besides, I was already a bit annoyed that my brother hadn't proposed to help. So, to go as far as sitting in the kitchen eating a sandwich while she is cleaning, I found this rude.

He doesn't want a banana and would like bread and ham. I said "ask [girlfriend] if you can, but don't be surprised if she says no". He went in the kitchen to ask. She was cleaning and calling her mom.

The kitchen table was full of stuff (blender, soap, etc.) that she had just put aside, she would have needed to move them to make space for him, or let him use the counter, which she was cleaning.