"AITA for telling my brother his 'special needs' kid is just...kind of a brat?"

Okay. So this blew up over the weekend, and now I’m stuck replaying everything in my head, wondering if I crossed a line. My brother (33M) and his wife (32F) have a 7-year-old son, Ben. For the past couple years, they’ve been saying he’s “neurodivergent” with “sensory issues.”
No official diagnosis though — just a lot of “we’re still figuring things out” and vague stuff from Google. I’m not saying they’re making it up, but it’s all… a bit murky. Ben is intense. Like, if food touches on his plate, he loses it. He’ll interrupt constantly, scream if something doesn’t go his way, throw stuff.
The whole house stops when he has one of his meltdowns. They say it’s him “expressing big feelings,” and they usually just try to soothe him. No real consequences — ever.
Now, I’m not a parent, I get that. But I’m 35. I’ve babysat, I’ve been around kids, I’m not totally clueless. Anyway, over the weekend I visited them and offered to watch Ben for a couple hours while they ran out. I was honestly kind of dreading it. But here’s the weird part: it was totally fine.
I laid out a few rules right away: no yelling, no throwing stuff. If he did, I’d take a toy away for 10 minutes. He tested me once — I followed through — and then? He just… chilled. We played with Legos, he was actually really sweet. Even ate veggies at lunch without a fuss. It was kind of shocking.
When my brother got back, I told him it had gone really well. And then — and maybe I should’ve shut up — I said, “Honestly? I think he just needs firmer boundaries.” Everything changed. My brother’s face went red.
His wife looked like I’d said something unforgiveable. I got hit with, “You don’t know what we go through,” “You’re not a parent,” “You think we’re faking this?” They said I was cold, judgmental, and that I’d probably traumatized Ben with my “discipline.” (??) Now I’m back home wondering if I totally screwed up.
I don’t think I was cruel — I was calm and consistent. But maybe I overstepped. Maybe there’s more going on than I can see in a few hours. Or… maybe they’ve just given up on setting limits, and it’s easier to say it’s a diagnosis than to admit they’re overwhelmed?
I love my nephew. I really do. But I also think kids need some kind of structure. And I don’t know how to say that without sounding like an ahole. So…AITA?
RocketteP said:
NTA. if Ben is Neurodivergent that doesn’t mean he gets to act out. They’re setting him up for failure if they continue the way they are. He needs to be assessed by an educational psychologist or a child psychologist to determine what’s going on. Both ADHD and autism have some overlap but he’s needs to see a professional.
Does he act this way in school? or with his grandparents? FWIW when my friend had her son she’d do the same as your brother/SIL. Either soothe/give in/no consequences whereas I who spent a lot of time with him would not. He learned that I wouldn’t give into tantrums and they became less frequent until they stopped.
Ben learning a consequence from you and then following basic rules shows he’s capable of learning, listening and implementing behavioral changes with you. Your brother & SIL do need firmer boundaries or he will become out of control and unmanageable. Do they have any other kids?
FluffyBudgie5 said:
NTA, speaking as someone who is neurodivergent, all kids, especially neurodivergent kids, really benefit from clear structure and boundaries. The meltdowns over food and sensory stuff could very well mean he is neurodivergent, I don't think it's fair to say his parents are lying about that, but they can allow him to express discomfort while still teaching him how to act appropriately around others.
So overall NTA for setting clear expectations, but it can be really harmful to go down the path of claiming people aren't really neurodivergent just because they don't fit the idea you have in your head, so it is an ahole move to claim he's not neurodivergent.
R3dh00dy said:
NTA - most of the time when there’s a shitty kid it’s cause of shitty parents. And Parents almost always defer to “my kid has problems” instead of maybe they’re just crappy parents.
Everybody wants a village when it comes to babysitting but no parent wants the village to actually parent their child especially when they do it better than them. Tell them if they don’t like hearing about how good parenting looks like they can get somebody else to babysit.
caityrush89 said:
NTA. Yes it does sound like he might have some neurodivergent tendencies. However, those are the kids that need the firmest boundaries! Those kids thrive on structure and rules and boundaries. Sounds like the parents just don't know how to parent.
____unloved____ said:
NTA because sometimes it does take an outside opinion to see the light. Raising kids takes a village, but we've grown so disconnected from that as a society (well, for a lot of society, anyway). Even if he is on the spectrum, he still needs boundaries.
Part of his problem might be that he doesn't have boundaries and a routine. I'm on the spectrum. Most days it's not an issue. I do have "quirks" that make life a little more annoying sometimes (for me and probably for those around me), and none of us on the spectrum react exactly the same...
but one thing that nearly every neurodivergent person seems to have in common is that we need to know what to expect. This includes rules for things like throwing toys, knowing when we're expected to eat, when to brush our teeth, etc.
Once we get the routine down, it quiets the unsettled part of our brains that are wondering what's going to happen next, what we're expected to do next, and how we're expected to act.
It's never seen as a good thing to tell parents how to raise their kids, but that's your nephew. You care about him and you see that he's being left to flounder through the water when he doesn't even know how to swim. I get it.
HelenGonne said:
NTA. The principle I've always heard is that parents greatly over estimate young children's ability to reason and even more greatly underestimate their abilities to follow social expectations.
Which tends to result in some parents assuming that if reasoning with their small child didn't work, that means the child is not capable of following the expected or necessary behavior when, in fact, they very much are. Your story reads like a textbook example of that principle. You found he can behave just fine when given clear boundaries.