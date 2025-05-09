"AITA for telling my brother his 'special needs' kid is just...kind of a brat?"

Part of his problem might be that he doesn't have boundaries and a routine. I'm on the spectrum. Most days it's not an issue. I do have "quirks" that make life a little more annoying sometimes (for me and probably for those around me), and none of us on the spectrum react exactly the same...

but one thing that nearly every neurodivergent person seems to have in common is that we need to know what to expect. This includes rules for things like throwing toys, knowing when we're expected to eat, when to brush our teeth, etc.

Once we get the routine down, it quiets the unsettled part of our brains that are wondering what's going to happen next, what we're expected to do next, and how we're expected to act.