'AITA for telling my brother that if he wants something done perfectly he can do it himself?'

NTA. You got your nephew reading by choosing books that match his interests.. that’s literally how kids build a love for reading. Jumping straight into “serious” literature would probably just turn him off. Your brother can’t dump all the responsibility on you and then complain; if he wants it done differently, he can do it himself.

waternymph77 wrote:

NTA there is no need for him to talk to you like that, so you responded in kind. He criticises your approach even though this is something he should be doing as a parent not delegating to you. It's a weird take to then dictate the curriculum like you are his paid tutor.

RegularFirefighter75 wrote: