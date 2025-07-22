'AITA for telling my brother’s fiancée (in front of everyone) that she was being rude in my own house?'

I kept laughing awkwardly and trying to play it off, but it wasn’t just once or twice, she kept it going all night. And it wasn’t playful teasing, it was snide and clearly meant to embarrass me in front of everyone. A few people looked uncomfortable, but no one said anything.

Eventually, I just snapped. I looked right at her and said, if you’re gonna keep being rude and disrespectful in my house, you’re welcome to leave. you could hear a pin drop. my brother looked shocked. she said nothing. the rest of the dinner was super quiet and tense.